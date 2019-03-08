|
ADRIAN - Ardith A. Dowling, age 97, of Adrian, formerly of Clayton, passed away on March 5, 2019, at Lynwood Manor in Adrian.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1921, to Burr and Gladys (Hanlin) DeLine. On March 11, 1944, she married Clifton "Kip" Dowling in Gainsville, Texas. Kip preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 1999.
Ardith and Kip had one son, Gary (Laura) Dowling of Somerset; two grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Dowling of Somerset and Kate (Daniil) Barbiyeru of Chicago; and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Barbiyeru and Coralynn Dowling. Also surviving are Ardith's sister, Lois McNeil of Clayton; nephew, Rick (Chrisanne) McNeil of Adrian; and nieces Morgan and Maddie McNeil.
Ardith was an active member of the Clayton Woman's Club, Clayton Extension Club, Clayton Methodist Church and Clayton Summerfest Committee. As a life-long resident of Clayton, Ardith was known and loved by her community. Ardith retired from Townsend Lumber Company after 50 years of employment as its bookkeeper. However, her most important job was being a devoted mother and grandmother. You would often find her out in the yard playing with Brian and Kate or allowing them to build structures in the yard, attending basketball games or helping Brian in his fish business that was housed in Ardith's pole barn. Ardith was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. April 13, 2019, at the Clayton Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with the memorial service and luncheon immediately following. A private family burial will take place at a later date at North Dover Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Clayton Methodist Church or Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019