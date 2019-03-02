|
WESTON - Christopher "Chris" Dickerson, age 27, of Weston passed away Feb. 23, 2019.
He was born Jan. 27, 1992, in Tecumseh, the son of Craig Esterline and Tracena "Tracy" Dickerson. Chris was a graduate of Hudson High School where he played football and went to the state championship game in 2010. Chris was always the life of the party. He would be singing, dancing and his smile would light up the room.
Chris loved kids and his true love was his daughter. He is survived by his daughter, Emalynn Mae Dickerson; his mother, Tracy (James Sly) Dickerson; his father, Craig Esterline; three brothers, Shawn (Crystal Alcorta) Dickerson, William (Josie) Dickerson and Jacob Goll; three aunts, Teresa Austin-Dickerson, Rhonda Dickerson and Linda (Robert) Wallace; three uncles, Robert Esterline, Jack Esterline and Duke Esterline; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Davis and Gladys Dickerson and Lloyd "Duke" and Auldene Esterline; aunt, Kathy Murray; uncle, Michael Esterline; and cousin, Mary Jo Murray.
Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Aaron Benard officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019