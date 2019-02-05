|
HUDSON - Cynthia Kay Lewis, age 64, of Hudson, formerly of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at her home.
She was born on March 21, 1954, in Adrian, the daughter of Raymond C. and Maxine A. (Smith) Strachn. Cynthia attended Clayton Bible Church and Hudson First Baptist Church. She married Sherman L. Lewis and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2014. Cynthia loved spending time with family and friends having dinners and cookouts.
Surviving are her two children, Shawn Lewis of Hudson and LeAnna (Edward) Galyean of Waldron; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; six brothers and sisters, Steve (Carlene) Strachn of Pittsford, Deborah (Marvin) Walentowski of Hillsdale, Jeffrey (Earlene) Strachn of Toledo, David (Debbie) Strachn of Texas, Tracy (Debbie) Strachn of Georgia and Timothy Strachn of Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren, and special friend, Donald Gehring of Waldron. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and niece, Jessica Strachn.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Mark Sawinski and Pastor John Rath officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Memorials are suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019