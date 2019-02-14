|
ADRIAN - Daniel Allen Harrington, age 69, formerly of Ann Arbor, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Lenawee.
He was born on March 26, 1949, in Adrian to Burton and Dorothy (Hall) Harrington. Dan had the role of being the only son with three sisters to tease, a job he took seriously. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era and upon discharge went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Michigan State University.
Dan was a computer programmer and worked in the medical field. He enjoyed flying and had his pilot's license for over 25 years. He was a member of the Ann Arbor Flying Club and a ham radio operator. Dan loved his children and extended family and would often show his sense of humor to those close to him.
He is survived by his children, Andrew (Karla) Harrington of Edwardsville, Ill., and Marianna (Andrew) Bryant of Kalamazoo; sisters, Marcia (John) Frye of Tecumseh, Candyce (Tom) Nail of Hilton Head, S.C., and Julia Harrington (Rick Stein) of Adrian; and a soon-to-be-granddaughter.
At Dan's request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Adrian First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. James Monnett and the Rev. Sarah Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service.
Family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Lenawee for their wonderful care shown to Dan. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019