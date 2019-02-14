|
MANITOU BEACH - Dawn Eleanor (Brenner) DuBois, age 42, of Manitou Beach passed away on Feb. 1, 2019, in a tragic car accident at the intersection of Glen Hill and Rome Road in Lenawee County.
Dawn was born in Adrian to Howard and Lorna (Dartt) Brenner. She graduated from Addison High School in 1994 and received a diploma from Specs Howard School of Media Arts, which led to her directing the news on WLNS-TV, Channel 6 in Lansing. Dawn had also enjoyed time as a professional dog trainer for the Invisible Fence company, and as a funeral home receptionist, helping families to plan funerals.
Dawn was loved and will be remembered by many for her sharp and macabre sense of humor, her adoration of food and history, and her interests in cemetery photography/restoration and the paranormal. She was an inspiration and help to others with her openness about struggling with chronic depression and anxiety, an always inviting hostess to traveling friends during the years the family spent in Gettysburg, Pa., and she loved to surround herself with antiques and visit sites of historical interest, documenting them for all of her friends to share.
She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Rex D. DuBois Jr.; son, Wolfgang H. DuBois (13); stepson, Rex D. DuBois III (22); her stepfather and mother, Allen and Lorna (Dartt) Schuch; brother. David Brenner; niece, Ruby Brenner; and nephew, Vaughan Brenner.
There will be a memorial potluck luncheon from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Bootjack Tavern in Manitou Beach. Donations for Dawn's memorial may be made online at the Dawn DuBois Memorial and Services GoFundMe page, or at the Bootjack Tavern.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019