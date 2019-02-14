Home

Donald Dean Parkhurst


1948 - 2019
Donald Dean Parkhurst Obituary
MORENCI - Donald Dean Parkhurst, age 70, of Morenci died Feb. 9, 2019, at Toledo Hospital after an extended illness.
He was born Sept. 21, 1948 in Adrian, to Lawrence and Catherine Parkhurst. Don attended Onsted High School. Don married Nancy (Henning) Parkhurst on Aug. 18, 1989, and she survives.

Don retired from Adrian Steel after many years of service. Don was an avid hunter and loved fishing, camping, fixing things and helping people. Don was also a member of the Morenci Sportsman Club.

Don is survived by his wife, Nancy; three sons, Jeff (Tina) Parkhurst of Fayette, Ohio, Jamie Parkhurst of Morenci, and Jerred (fiancee Heidi Brown) of Lyman, S.C.; one daughter, Shelley (John) Dawson of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; three grandchildren, Lacey Alvarez, Joey Alvarez and Justin Theobald; three great-grandchildren, Andre Alvarez, Brina Alvarez and Logan Alvarez; one brother, Steven (Tammy) Parkhurst of Onsted; one sister, Sharon (Tom) Davis of Alvordton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Parkhurst.

Arrangements have been made for cremation. A Celebration of Life will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Medina Federated Church, 12603 Medina Road, Hudson. Pastor Darren Lemmon will officiate the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019
