Adrian - Dorothy Dora (Handy) Demey, age 93, of Adrian, died Feb. 7, 2019, at Lynwood Manor.
She was born in Tecumseh to Frank and Helena (Biggins) Handy on Oct. 22, 1925. She had been a lifetime resident of Lenawee County, living in Blissfield for 25 years and moving to Adrian in 1969. She attended Sand Creek Area Schools.
Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Carol (Jerald) Cousino of Adrian, Char, and Connie Demey-Willard (Steven) of Westford, Vermont; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service held at a later date at the Tecumseh Assembly of God Church with her granddaughter, Rev. Sheila Sword officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 9777 Telegraph Rd., Suite 1651, Southfield, Michigan 48034. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian or Tecumseh Assembly of God Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019