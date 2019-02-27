|
|
BLISSFIELD - Douglas David Case passed away on Feb. 25, 2019. He was a fun-loving and loyal husband, dad, grandpa, sibling, uncle, teacher and friend.
Doug was born on June 9, 1942, to Ted and Helen Case in Adrian. Doug met his sweetheart, Mary Kathleen "Cathie" Reynolds, while they both worked as lifeguards at Gail Giles Memorial Pool in Blissfield. He married Cathie on Dec. 23, 1967; she survives. Doug is also survived by his three daughters, Shana (Ben) Brown of Kalamazoo, Gretchen (Ryan) Rought of San José, Costa Rica; and Cyndi (Sarah Roney) Case of Felton, Calif. He was a treasured grandpa by his six grandchildren, Aiden and Ella, Adrianna and Miranda, Quinn and Onyx; he was also beloved Uncle Doug to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Helen (Rothfuss) Case; and siblings, Ted "Bud" Case, MaryAnn Brenard, Helen Peshke, Constance, Elizabeth and George Case.
Doug lived by the motto "You cannot discover new oceans unless you have the courage to lose sight of the shore." He was an adventurer, becoming an exchange student to Germany in 1959; traveling to Liberia, Africa, with the Peace Corps in 1964; and took his family to Basingstoke, England, in 1987-88 as a Fulbright Scholar exchange teacher. Friends lovingly called him "Big Idea Case" as he was always up for the challenge of trying something new.
Mr. Case was many students' favorite teacher at Blissfield Middle School, where he passionately taught for 33 years. Doug loved directing the school plays, coaching soccer, football, and basketball, and leading the eighth-grade camp adventures. Doug loved Blissfield and was a life-long resident until 2016, when he moved to Portage to be closer to family after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure. He was active in the community as a Jaycee, former Village President, council member, Chamber director, and was proud to serve as the unofficial "Blissfield tour guide," ensuring the history of Blissfield was not forgotten. Doug was the "American Dad" to more than 10 exchange students in his home through the program Youth for Understanding. He was also a life-long active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Blissfield.
Visitation for Doug will be from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Pastor Doug Holmes will officiate. Burial of cremains will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan or the First Presbyterian Church of Blissfield. Envelopes will be available at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019