ADRIAN - Elizabeth M. Haught, age 88, of Adrian died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Provincial House of Adrian.

She was born April 22, 1930, in Denbo, Pa., to Nick and Olivia (DeCarlis) Massini. On April 11, 1953, she married Robert Haught. He preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 2011.

Elizabeth is survived by one son, John Haught of Adrian; a grandson, Michael Haught of Hawaii; a sister, Inez (Austin) Frund of Margate, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Massini and Carl Massini; and two sisters, Ida Pedicino and Anita Massini.

At Elizabeth's request, cremation has taken place. Entombment of cremains will be in the columbarium at Oakwood Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019
