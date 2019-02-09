|
|
BRITTON - Eugene "Geno" Edward Gottschalk, age 62, of Britton passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
He was born on July 14, 1956, in Tecumseh to Edward and Eunice (Lickfelt) Gottschalk. Geno worked at CTE Gravel in Clinton and then worked as a groundskeeper for Lutz Farm in Ann Arbor, retiring in 2015. He was a hard worker and never missed a day of work. He was a jack-of-all-trades and had a "green thumb" for working in his yard and landscaping. Geno loved to bake, as he always had a sweet tooth. He took pride in his appearance and always looked good for his age. He was a devoted father and grandfather.
In addition to his mom, Eunice, Geno is survived by his children, Eugene (Kristy) Gottschalk and Amy (Trent) King, all of Adrian, and Haleigh Gottschalk of Brooklyn; one brother, Ed Gottschalk of Manitou Beach; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; one son, Jeremy Dove; and three brothers, Joe, Bill and Jeff Gottschalk.
Funeral services for Geno will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Tom Dew will officiate. Cremation will follow.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given Anderson-Marry Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 9, 2019