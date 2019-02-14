|
BRITTON - Fay Elizabeth Downing, age 92, of Britton passed away Feb. 11, 2019, in Englewood, Fla.
Fay was born June 25, 1926, the daughter of James and Helen (Olds) Dennison. She married Leslie Downing on Feb. 17, 1945.
Along with her husband, Fay is survived by her children, Linda Cowan, Nancy (Edward) Cecil, Dianne (Howard) Schroeder, Robert (Bonnie) Downing and Anita (James) Lister; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ruth Hanson
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Pastor Jim Schneck officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery, Ridgeway. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home and from noon until 2 p.m. Monday preceding the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Britton Congregational Church. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019