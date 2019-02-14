|
PESHTIGO, Wis. - Frank Roland "Butch" Herring, age 74, formerly of Adrian, passed away on Feb. 10, 2019, in Peshtigo, Wis.
He was born on April 16, 1944, to Frank and Beatrice Herring. Frank graduated from Adrian High School with the Class of 1963, and was known for being an exceptional athlete in the football and wrestling programs. He worked with tool and die and on dairy farms in his early years. On April 24, 1965, he married Nancy E. Shaw.
Frank loved his family more than anything; he was a kind and giving man. He loved old country music, the Detroit Tigers and chocolate. Frank lived the majority of his life in the Adrian area and in recent years moved out of the area to be closer to his children.
Frank is survived by his children, Kristine (Robbie) Kolbus, Kevin (Cheryl) Herring and Karen (Artie) Siegle; grandchildren, Kevin Wright (Kelsey), Blake Wright, Zachary Siegle, Jackson Siegle and Connor Herring; great-grandchildren, Gracelyn and Jace Wright; and siblings, Carl (Mary) Herring, Imogene (Neil) Olsen and Alice Echelbarger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Beatrice Rose McRobert and Contance Willnow.
Funeral services for Frank will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew SeGraves officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019