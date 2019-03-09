|
HORTON - Gerald K. Jenkins, 61, of Horton passed away on March 6, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1958. Gerald attended school in Adrian, where he met his future wife and high school prom date Lenore Penny. He painted automobiles for nearly 40 years, with the last 12 years as a paint technician at Inteva Products in Adrian.
Family was the center of Gerald's world, and he strived to make them happy. He moved to Horton with his wife where they lived on Crispell Lake; it was their "Golden Pond." Gerald's grandchildren meant the world to him and they all adored "Pa." He loved nothing more than spending time at the lake with family.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Lenore; daughter, Martha of Adrian, and son, Daniel of Tecumseh; four grandchildren, Martha's children Mateo and Madeline, and Daniel's children Frank and Penny; and mother-in-law, Eleanor Penny.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Frank Penny of Adrian.
According to Gerald's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian. A private funeral service will be held at sunset on Lake Superior.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019