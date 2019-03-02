|
|
ADRIAN - Glenn A. Gurney went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 90.
He was born Nov. 19, 1928, in Simcoe, Ontario, Canada, the son of Archibald and Jean (Leatherdale) Gurney, and he served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. On Oct. 8, 1955, he married Noreen Gaul, and they celebrated more than 57 years together before her death in 2013.
Glenn owned and operated The Peak Sports and Fashions Inc. in Adrian and Hillsdale for almost 30 years. He was a member of American Legion Post #97, and a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1034. He attended Maple Avenue Bible Church.
Glenn is survived by his sons, Wade (Laura) Gurney and Brett Gurney, both of Adrian; three grandchildren, Tera, Brandon (Kari) and Julia; and sisters, Colleen Conlin and Marion (Keith) Martin, both of Canada.
In addition to his parents and wife, Noreen, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne.
At Glenn's request, cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019