ADRIAN - Sister Grace Flowers, formerly known as Sister Dolores Flowers, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 89 years of age and in the 69th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Grace was born in Miami, Fla., to John and Mary (Hatton) Flowers. She graduated from Saint Mary High School in Miami, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in secretarial science from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Master of Science degree in administration-education from Barry College (University) in Miami Shores, a Specialist in Education degree in business education from University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, and a Master of Arts degree in pastoral studies from Loyola University in New Orleans, La.
Sister Grace spent 13 years ministering in education, including three years as treasurer and three years as principal at Rosarian Academy, an Adrian Dominican sponsored institution. She was a councilor/secretary-treasurer for four years at St. Rose of Lima Province and provincial secretary for three years. Sister was Chapter Prioress of the Florida Chapter for six years and Secretary General of the Adrian Dominican Generalate for six years. She spent eight years in the Marriage Tribunal Office in Jacksonville, Fla., as executive secretary, and also spent three years in volunteer ministry in Port Saint Lucie, Fla. Sister Grace ministered at Barry College (University) for one year as a business education teacher, two years as an assistant director/student advisor on the Port St. Lucie Campus, nine years as director/treasurer and seven years as associate director, both of the Treasure Coast Campus. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2018.
Sister Grace was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Catherine Marie Flowers and Margaret Minnet. She is survived by her twin sister, Sister Dorothy Flowers, SSJ, of St. Augustine, Fla.; her nieces and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Grace will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019