"Toby" W. Jewell, age 91, of Onsted passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, at Jackson County Medical Care Facility.
He was born on April 6, 1927, in Adrian to Velma Roe and Bruce Robert Jewell. On Dec. 2, 1949, he married Joyce Rowley and she survives. Harold proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46. He worked for Stearns Manufacturing in Adrian and General Motors in Tecumseh.
Harold and Joyce loved traveling and were blessed to meet so many camping friends. They traveled to see so many beautiful places in the United States, Canada and Nova Scotia and visited many of his former Navy World War II shipmates from the LST 850. Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting wood, working on the family farm, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, Joyce, Harold is survived by his children, Scott (Ronda) Jewell of Onsted and Susan (Joseph) Ingiosi of Jackson; four grandchildren, Corey W. Moore, Richard D. (Erikka) Moore, Anthony W. (Olivia) Jewell and Jamie R. Jewell; four great-grandchildren, Tobey E. Moore, Connor A. Jewell, Weston J. Moore and Torron W. Moore; and one stepgreat-grandson, Kolton W. Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Luella E. Lemay; one brother, Robert B. Jewell, who died in the Army during World War II; and one grandson, Toby "T.J." Jay Moore.
Visitation for Harold will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Fritz Kruse officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, with full military rites conducted by Onsted American Legion Durkee-Seager Post #550.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Jackson County Medical Care Facility Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 8, 2019