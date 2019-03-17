Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rollin Center United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Rollin Center United Methodist Church
Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Palmyra Cemetery
ADRIAN - Helen R. Boyd, age 92 of Adrian, formerly of Manitou Beach, died March 9, 2019, at Brookdale.

She was born Dec. 1, 1926, in Sand Creek to James H. and Helen (Griswold) Jacklin. She graduated from New Hudson High School. On Feb. 7, 1947, she married Otis J. Boyd. He preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2006. She had been employed by American Chain and Cable for 25 years, retiring in 1980. She was a member of the Rollin Center United Methodist Church. She loved to sew and quilt. She and her husband owned their own plane and enjoyed flying. She was a member of the Archery Club of Lenawee County.

Helen is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Boyd of Manitou Beach; a brother, James Jacklin of Jackson, Fla.; and a granddaughter, Amanda Ruth (Daniel) Ebbutt. In addition to her husband, Otis, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Wesley Boyd; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Jacklin.

Memorial service for Helen will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at noon with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Rollin Center United Methodist Church with the Rev. Robert Dister officiating. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery at 3 p.m. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rollin Center United Methodist Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Rollin Center United Methodist Church.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
