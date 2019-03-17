|
|
BLISSFIELD - Herma M. Christensen, age 100, of Blissfield passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence.
She was born Sept. 16, 1918, in Palmyra, to Emil and Ethel Wellnitz. Herma raised two sons and was a school secretary for many years.
She was a long-time member of Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania and was involved in many church activities there through the years. She was also an active member of the Blissfield Senior Center and loved to play cards, especially euchre. During Herma's younger years, she was an extensive traveler and camper, as well as being an avid square dancer.
Friends and family will gather for a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 5840 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio. Interment will be private.
Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider Olivet Leisure League, 5840 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560. Reeb Funeral home assisted the family with arrangements where online condolences may be offered to Herma's family at www.reebfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019