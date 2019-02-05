|
CLAYTON - Jane Ann Ream, age 77, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
She was born April 14, 1941, in Vinton, Iowa, the oldest child of Robert and Louise (Gibson) Miller. On April 25, 1970, Jane married Richard Ream, and they were blessed with more than 48 years together.
Jane held several different positions in her life including, switchboard operator, secretary, girls basketball coach for both Sand Creek and Lenawee Christian Schools, working at H & R Block and Adrian Church of the Nazarene. The role she loved most was that of pastor. Jane's talent for teaching and sharing her faith was greatly appreciated at Living Waters Church of the Nazarene in Ann Arbor as well as at Morenci Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed sunflowers, windmills, bird watching, doing stained glass with her sister and watching Kentucky Wildcats basketball. Jane enjoyed spending her free time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at their activities, family functions or through social media.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by daughters, Jeannetta (Kerry) Ingold of Pennsylvania and Amanda (Travis) Boring of Clayton; daughter-in-law, Wendi Darting of Milford, Ind.; siblings, Jack (Helen) Miller, John (Katie) Miller and Juanita (Donnie) Robinson; nine grandchildren, Jake (Rachel) Darting, Kaitlynn (Shane) O'Brien, Kathryn Boring, Christina Darting, Mitchell (Kelsey) Ingold, MacKenzie Ream, Ethan Boring, Isaac Darting and Saydie Boring; and three great-grandchildren, Taylin, Brycin and Brooke.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jim and Joe Miller, and her son, Wesley Darting.
Memorial services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Adrian First Church of the Nazarene with Dr. David Fulks, Jr. and the Rev. Larry Betz officiating. Burial will follow at Dover Center Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Jane are suggested to Adrian First Church of the Nazarene or Morenci Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019