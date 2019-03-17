Home

Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
Joseph E. "Joey" Baxter Jr.


Joseph E. "Joey" Baxter Jr. Obituary
HUDSON - Joseph E. "Joey" Baxter Jr. of Hudson passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on Dec. 13, 1988, in Adrian, the son of Rebecca (Burton) Johns of Hudson and Joseph (Connie) Baxter of Hermansville. He attended Hudson Area Schools. Joey loved to fix things and work with his hands, especially on cars.

Surviving are his beloved, beautiful children whom he truly adored, Madelyn and Brayden Baxter of Tecumseh; his parents; his grandmothers, Judy Taylor of Hudson and Beverly Baxter of Hillsdale; stepgrandparents, Burton (Duretta) Johns of Osseo; his sister, Brandi Taylor of Clayton; his brother, Cody Baxter of Hudson; three stepbrothers, Brandon Johns of Osseo, Andrew Johns of Hillsdale and Connor Johns of Arizona; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert Taylor and Joseph Baxter.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Gayle Ruble officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
