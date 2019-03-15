|
ADRIAN - Judith "Judy" Ann Hanna, age 75, of Adrian died March 12, 2019, at The Oasis in Adrian.
She was born July 24, 1943, in Adrian to Charles and Velma (Dils) Loop. On May 6, 1967, she married Gaylord Hanna in Adrian and he survives. Judy had been employed by Hillhaven. She later worked at the Crown Gift Shop. She and Gaylord enjoyed spending their winters in Bradenton, Fla. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Adrian and also Hope Lutheran Church in Bradenton, Fla. Judy enjoyed cross stitching, bowling, playing cards and Bunco, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Gaylord, she is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Jon) Billington of Adrian; a son, Timothy (Christine) Hanna of Adrian; grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Crumpler, Timothy Jr. and Zackariah Hanna, Chelsea and Andrew Billington, Leigha and Hannah Lobkovich; three great-grandchildren, Brycen, Mason and Lillyanna; and three brothers, Leroy Loop of Manitou Beach, David Loop of Adrian and Dwight Loop of Santa Fe, N.M. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Pastor Joel Sarrault will officiate. Burial will be at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, the Alzheimer's Foundation or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019