JONESVILLE - Kathryn "Kay" Johnson, age 67, of Jonesville passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 11, 1951 in Jackson to Edward and Helen (Sebring) Kocienski. Kay was married Oct. 16, 1971 to Charles "Chuck" Johnson Jr. and he preceded her in death May 21, 2012.
Mrs. Johnson operated Kay's Kids Daycare in Jonesville for over 40 years and was a member of the Jonesville First Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are three children, Lisa Johnson, Sara Johnson and Mark Petrie, and Chuck Johnson III and Valerie Hill; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two siblings, Sallie (Patrick) Moriarty and Renee (John) Bailey; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Johnson and Patty Beyerlein; and brother-in-law, Robert and Jinny Johnson.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Mark Alan Petrie Jr; great-granddaughter, Alora Grace; sister, Susan Sines; and brother-in-law, Dennis Beyerlein.
Funeral services for Kay Johnson will be Tuesday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at the Jonesville First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Lynne McQuown officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or the Jonesville First Presbyterian Church. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019