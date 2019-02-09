|
MANITOU BEACH - Larry L. Myers, age 79, of Manitou Beach passed away on Feb. 6, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
He was born on April 26, 1939, in Adrian to Lenwood and Georgiana (Lewis) Myers. On March 26, 1981, he married Mary Sue Dempsey and she preceded him in death. Larry worked at GM in Adrian for 38 years. Larry was a canoe racer and hunter and he enjoyed oil painting.
Larry is survived by his children, Laurie (Norm) Childs of Onsted, Ann (Randy) Reese of Brooklyn, Tom (Michele) McKnight of Manitou Beach, Jim Myers of Texas and Kathy Myers-Smith of Traverse City; one sister, Mary Brown; one brother, Gary Myers; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Mary Sue, he was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Virginia Wilson; and one grandson, John Paul Childs.
Visitation for Larry will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Fritz Kruse officiating. Per Larry's request, please dress casual. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneral services.com. Memorial contributions may be given to North Rome Baptist Church. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 9, 2019