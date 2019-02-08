|
CEDAR SPRINGS- Lena Mae Clark, age 98, of Cedar Springs, formerly of Adrian, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019.
She was born on July 11, 1920, in Hampton, Tenn., to James and Hattie (Clark) Carver. She married Lawrence Clark and he preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1978.
Lena is survived by her daughter, Sharon (William) Brown; one granddaughter, Carol Anderson; and two great-grandsons, Joe and Jim Anderson. In addition to her husband, Lawrence, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Gene and Jerry Clark; four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services for Lena will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The Rev. Bruce Jewett will officiate. Burial will be in Grindstaff-
Carver Cemetery in Hampton, Tenn.
Memorial contributions may be given to Provincial House of Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019