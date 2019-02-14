|
|
ONSTED - Lillian L. Fogarty, age 100, of Onsted, formerly of Westland, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1918, in Chicago, the daughter of Elias and August (Frankenberger) Kauffman. Lillian attended school through the ninth grade, then moved in with a sister at age 16 and attended beauty school in Detroit. After working in a beauty shop for a time she went to work at an auto parts factory in Wayne, until 1939 when she married Bill Kubitskey.
Their union resulted in four children, Gaylene Herrington, Lannette Nabb, son Bill and Nettie MacBlaine.
She earned her GED when she was in her '50s and she self-taught herself to play the piano.
Lillian later married Al Fogarty from Westland, and added five stepdaughters, Donna Johnston, Gail Kehoe, Margaret Douglas, Janis Micklea and Denise Milbrodt.
She and Al were avid square dancers and loved to camp. They traveled to many states with their square dancing group. She became a widow in 1999 when Al passed away after 26 years of marriage. Lillian was also an avid swimmer and volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels until she was 92 and no longer driving.
She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents and 11 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services for Lillian will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted, with Pastor Paul Herter officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West in Westland. Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019