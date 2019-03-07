|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Margaret Augustine Exworthy, formerly known as Nancy Jane Exworthy, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 78 years of age and in the 60th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Margaret Augustine was born in Detroit, Mich., to Francis and Jane (Szekely) Exworthy. She graduated from Dominican High School in Detroit, and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Science degree in school administration from Barry College (University) in Miami, Fla.
Sister Margaret Augustine spent more than 39 years ministering in education in Lansing, Escanaba and Marquette, Mich.; Chicago and Orland Park, Ill.; and Melbourne, West Palm Beach and Indialantic, Fla. These included ministering nine years as principal in Escanaba and Marquette, Mich., and Oak Park, Ill.; four years as assistant high school principal in Melbourne, Fla., and five years as director of Rosarian Academy in West Palm Beach, an Adrian Dominican-sponsored institution. She served a total of 15 years at the DePorres Place, adult literacy center, a Congregation-sponsored institution in Florida, three years as director of programs and 12 years as executive director. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2019.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a sister, Kareen May Newcombe, of Tampa, Fla.
Welcome of Sister Margaret Augustine will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019