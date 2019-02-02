|
|
PLACERVILLE, Calif. - Marjorie Joanne Ouellette, age 89, passed away on Jan. 15, 2019, in Placerville, Calif.
She was born March 26, 1929, in Carey, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Marguerite (Keckler)?Cole. She has lived with her son, Jim, and Angie in California for the past year.
She is survived by three sons, Joe, John and Jim Martin; a sister, Virginia Voller of Boise, Idaho; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two nieces, Debbie and Jodi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marianne Martin; brother, Frank "Eddie" Cole Jr.; and sisters, Dorothy Cole and Carolyn Strawser.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is being planned for June 15, 2019, at Dover Center Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 3, 2019