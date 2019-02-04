|
MORENCI - Michael "Mike" Paul Emrick, 67, of Morenci, Mich., and formerly of Temperance, Mich., died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
Born June 1, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Herbert and Mildred H. (Seifert) Emrick. Michael was a resident of group homes in Houghton Lake and Lambertville, Mich., before moving to New Beginnings Adult Foster Care in Morenci, Mich., where he lived the past 25 years. Mike loved music, movies, shopping and going out to lunch.
Michael is survived by his brothers, Daniel (Ann) and Ray Emrick; sisters, Connie (Gary) Danzeisen and Gloria (David) Herrman; sister-in-law, Debra Emrick; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, C. Renee Emrick; and brothers, Robert Emrick and infant brother, Joseph Emrick.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman), Temperance, Mich. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 4605 St. Anthony Road, Temperance, MI 48182, where he will lie in state after 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Lenawee and their wonderful and caring staff, especially, Lisa, Rebecca, Amy and Gail. Our journey was easier because you were there. Also, a special thank you to Vicky, Karen and the staff at New Beginnings for all your love and care.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2019