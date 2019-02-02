|
|
TECUMSEH -?Myrna M. Downing, age 87, of Tecumseh died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at The Fieldstone at Tecumseh Place.
She was born March 3, 1931, in Tecumseh, to Guy and Freida (Schmidt) Beevers. On Aug. 11, 1950, she married Merlyn Downing in Tecumseh. Myrna had been employed by Cal's Tog Shop and the Tecumseh Country Club, as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Tecumseh United Methodist Church where she had served for five years as a youth counselor, financial secretary of the church, and worked on the Appalachian Service Project. She and Merlyn took in and cared for six teenage foster children.
Myrna was a member of the Herrick Medical Center Auxiliary and the Tecumseh Service Club. She was involved in fundraising for Hospice of Lenawee and worked on the American Cancer Society golf benefit. Some of Myrna hobbies were golfing, playing cards, doing embordering and quilting. She and her husband, Merlyn, received the Musgrove Evans Award in 1991, in honor of their outstanding service to the city of Tecumseh.
Myrna is survived by two sons, Kent (Regina) Downing of Perrysburg, Ohio; and Jeffrey Downing of Tecumseh; a daughter, Tammy (Barry) Dana-Bashian of Rowlett, Texas; five grandchildren, Kellie (Joe) McInchak, Abbey (Alyssa) Downing, Whitney (Tyler) Serafini, Mitchell (Lindsay) Dana-Bashian and Clayton Dana-Bashian; four great-grandsons, Andrew and Leo McInchak, Cassius Lewis and Reid Smith; four great-granddaughters, Claire McInchak, Sage and June Serafini, and Emma Dana-Bashian; and a sister, Kathy (Carl) Rothfuss of Ann Arbor. She was preceded in death by her husband. Merlyn; her parents; two brothers, Guy Beevers during World War II and Robert Beevers; and three sisters, Laura Jean Beevers in childhood, Florence Oman and Anne Elliott.
Funeral dervices for Myrna will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the Tecumseh United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday in Brookside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the Tecumseh United Methodist Church.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes will be available at the Tecumseh United Methodist Church.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 3, 2019