Norma Jean Cooley

Norma Jean Cooley Obituary
ADRIAN - Norma Jean Cooley of Adrian, formally of Addison, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 91.

She was born July 28, 1927, to Robert and Nellie (McMichael) Davis. Besides her husband, Fred Cooley, of 70 years, she is survived by a sister, Virginia Brown; her daughters, Linda Rice and Brenda (Craig) Hoover; grandchildren, Jason Rice (Elaine Meza), Amanda (Scott) Mahan, Lacie Rice and Ian Hoover (Rebecca Murray); and great-grandchildren, Hailey and Madison Rice and Sophia and Easton Mahan.

She was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake cookies.

A private burial will take place. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
