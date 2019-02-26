|
MORENCI - Ola Louise Brink, 97, of Morenci died Monday morning, Feb. 25, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, Ohio, where she had resided the past three years.
She was born Sept. 16, 1921, in Morenci. Ola married Jack I. Brink on Feb. 6, 1943, in Wauseon, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2015.
Surviving are two daughters, Betty Ann (Bob) Bieber of Fayette, Ohio; Denise (Rick) Kamcza of Waterville, Ohio; three sons, Gary (Carol) Brink of Blissfield, Rick (Kay) Brink of Bryan, Ohio; and Steve (Julie) Brink of Archbold, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Freda (Coulson) Belknap; a sister, Shirley Bulkley; and a grandson, Matthew Emmons.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Morenci Bible Fellowship Church, 13181 Sims Highway, Morenci. A Celebration of Life for Ola will be begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Morenci Bible Fellowship Church with the Rev. James Yatzek officiating. Private burial will take place prior to the service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to Morenci Bible Fellowship Church or the Cherry Street Mission in Toledo. Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019