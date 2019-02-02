|
ADRIAN - Richard Fremon Ansted, age 75, of Adrian passed away on Jan. 29, 2019, at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1943, in Adrian to Richard and Ila (Westfield) Ansted. Richard proudly served his country in U.S. Navy during Vietnam from 1960-1967 and spent time in the Michigan National Guard. On June 22, 1968, he married Sandra Helka and she survives. Richard was a member of St. Mathew's Lutheran Church and past commander of Annis-Fint V.F.W. Post 1584. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, cruising in his bug, and spending time with family. When asked what his greatest accomplishment was, Richard would say "his family."
In addition to his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his children, Kim (Bruce) Webb of Springfield, Mo.; and Richard "Rusty" (Hope) Ansted of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Samantha, Lauren, Tyler (Ramona), Julya, Gracelyn, Hannah and Hayleigh; great-grandchildren, Pheobe, Lincoln and Luca; sister, Melodee (Darrell) Hoff of Jasper; and his special fur baby, Minnie. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Richard will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, with visitation from noon until the time of the service, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Bill Butchart will officiate and full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #97 and Annis-Fint V.F.W. Post #1584.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 2, 2019