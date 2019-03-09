|
|
ADDISON - Richard James "RJ" Cuthbertson, age 30, of Addison, formerly of the Howell area, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born on April 13, 1988, in Oregon, Ohio, the eldest son of James F. and Beatrice M. (Jackman) Cuthbertson. RJ graduated from Howell High School in 2006 and then earned his associate degree from Washtenaw Community College in computer science. He worked at Hi-Lex in Hudson and had his own independent/freelance computer programming company. RJ loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, listening to music and traveling.
Surviving, besides his parents, are his five brothers and sisters, Laura (Zachary) Duncan of Hudson, Patrick (Kendra Willnow) Cuthbertson of Palmyra, and Kenneth (Alexis Foster) Cuthbertson, Philip Cuthbertson and Rebecca Cuthbertson, all of Addison; four precious nieces and nephews, Paige, Oliver, Milo and Matilda; maternal grandmother, Nina Jackman of Romeo; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and his dog, Rüde. He was preceded in death by a brother, Spencer Cuthbertson; maternal grandfather, Richard Jackman; and paternal grandparents, Katherine Cuthbertson and James Thomas Cuthbertson, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with Father Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Fowlerville.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also take place on Tuesday, from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities of Jackson, Hillsdale and Lenawee County. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019