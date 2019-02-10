|
|
POWELL, Ohio - Dr. Robert Douglas Sayles, DDS, age 88, of Powell, Ohio, formerly of Onsted, passed away December 2, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Gateway Community Church in Onsted with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Local arrangements by Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com .
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019