ADRIAN - Robert "Bob" McIntyre, age 74, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
He was born June 25, 1944, in Adrian, to Howard and Marie (Holtz) McIntyre, and graduated from Sand Creek High School in 1962.
Bob drove truck for Cutler-Dickerson for 32 years, and retired from the Lenawee County Road Commission with 10 years of service. He was a member of the Irish Hills Ventures motorcycle club and enjoyed traveling the country on his bike. For many years he enjoyed bowling. He loved drag racing, and for a few years raced a car with his good friend Terry Myers.
Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly (Woody) Wilson of Clayton and Penney (Ron) Reed of Kerrville, Texas; his former wife and travel companion, Diana McIntyre of Adrian; grandchildren, Jacob, Jorden, Jean, Lisa, Allen, Christopher, Joshua and Ron Jr.; brothers, Charles (Jeannine) McIntyre of Clinton and Michael (Roxanne) McIntyre of Zephyrhills, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Carol McIntyre of Onsted.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Rowe McIntyre; a brother, David McIntyre; and two sisters, Judy LaFountain and Barbara McIntyre.
At Bob's request, cremation will take place. A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 6, 2019