JACKSON - Sean Scott Hilyard, 48, of Jackson died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 13, 1971, in Adrian, the son of the late Larry Hilyard and Diane Bright. Sean was a self-employed construction laborer and truck driver. He had an appreciation for music, and enjoyed hobbies of reading, writing and camping.
Surviving are four children, Tegan Hilyard of Kihei, Hawaii, Zebulon Hilyard of New York, N.Y., and Seari Hilyard and Cyrus Hilyard, both of Morenci; four siblings, Lori Hilyard of Adrian, Sheldon Hilyard of Jackson, Janette McCarty of Jackson and Terri Kelley of Hudson; a special nephew who was residing with Sean, Jeremiah Brewer; and several additional nieces and nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard White.
A funeral service for Sean will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from noon until the service.
Memorial contributions in honor of Sean may be made to the family. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
