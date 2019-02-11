|
|
ADRIAN - Shirley Ann Williams, 79, of Adrian passed away under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
Shirley was born on Nov. 28, 1939, in Adrian to Norbert and Glendora (Baumgarten) Willnow.
She is survived by her children, Tammy (Gary) Sheldon of Blissfield, Teresa Williams of Adrian, Tracy (Sherrill) Williams of Blissfield and Toby Williams of Harvest, Ala.; a sister, Sharron (George) Henry; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tyrone Williams; brothers, Melvin Willnow and Fred Willnow; and grandchildren, Tyler and Payton Newson.
Per Shirley's wishes, cremation has taking place. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee; envelopes are available at Wagley Funeral Home. Arrangements were entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019