Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Ann Williams Obituary
ADRIAN - Shirley Ann Williams, 79, of Adrian passed away under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

Shirley was born on Nov. 28, 1939, in Adrian to Norbert and Glendora (Baumgarten) Willnow.

She is survived by her children, Tammy (Gary) Sheldon of Blissfield, Teresa Williams of Adrian, Tracy (Sherrill) Williams of Blissfield and Toby Williams of Harvest, Ala.; a sister, Sharron (George) Henry; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tyrone Williams; brothers, Melvin Willnow and Fred Willnow; and grandchildren, Tyler and Payton Newson.

Per Shirley's wishes, cremation has taking place. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee; envelopes are available at Wagley Funeral Home. Arrangements were entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.