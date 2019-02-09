|
ADRIAN - Vera Louise (Drexler) Hartman, age 89, of Adrian died Feb. 8, 2019, at Brookdale of Adrian.
She was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Lima, Ohio, to William and Rose (Hoorman) Drexler. She attended school in Ypsilanti. She was married to Lynn Hartman on May 6, 1948, in Monroe, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2001. Vera had been a resident of the Adrian area since 1950 and was a member of St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church.
Vera is survived by a son, Jerry (Carrie) Hartman of Adrian; four daughters, Patricia (Mitch) Goldstein of Mountain Home, Ark.; Shirley Hartman of Adrian, Carol (Bill) Harmon of Wellington, Colo., and Janet (Kenneth) Stewart of Manitou Beach; one brother, Albert Drexler of Adrian; two sisters Florence (Albert) Wright of Monroe and Sr. Reta Drexler, O.P., of Adrian; five grandchildren seven great-grandchildren; and all of her Brookdale Adrian family and all the staff that cared for her from Hospice of Lenawee. In addition to her husband, Lynn, she was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Donald, Carl and James Drexler.
Visitation for Vera will be from 2 until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, with a Vigil Prayer Service at 4:30 p.m., at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The Funeral Liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Adrian. Fr. Jack Loughran will serve as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale of Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019