HUDSON -?William Eugene "Bill" Wilder, age 57, of Athens, Ala., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at his residence.
Bill was born Oct. 26, 1961, in Michigan to Larry Wilder and Sandra Wilder. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, whom he cherished. Bill, also known as "Wild Bill," will go down in Hudson's record book as the only person to ride his horse to Butch's Tavern. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Wilder; mother, Sandra Langstaff; father, Larry Wilder (Marilyn); sons, Tucker Wilder (Beth) and Hunter Wilder; brother, Brent Wilder (Michelle); sisters, Angie Johnston and Mellaney Poe; stepsisters, Stacey Kingsley (Todd) and Sondra Villegas (Ruben); four grandchildren; and many extended family members.
Bill was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Peyton and Tatum Wilder in infancy; stepfather, Al Langstaff; brother-in-law, Buck Johnston; and stepnephew, Shelby Bright.
A memorial service for Bill will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson with the Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 1 p.m. until the service. A celebration of life dinner will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Hidden River North Community Center in Adrian, 975 W. Beecher St.
Memorial contributions in honor of Bill may be given to the family. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 7, 2019