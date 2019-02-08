David J. Deeken passed away on February 3, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born March 28, 1938.He is survived by his beloved wife Julia Deeken nee Knop of Foristell, Missouri; three sons, Joe (Tracy) Deeken, John (Kim) Deeken, Ed (Sandy) Deeken, daughter, Peggy Leicht; grandchildren, Jordan and Hunter Deeken, Kyle, Ryan and Sean Deeken, Allyson and David Leicht, Grant, Paige and Kasey Deeken, Becca and Shelby Lord, Connor DePyper; five sisters, Katherine (Clarence) Schuler, Margie Schnicker, Ellen Marsh, Jane Deeken; two brothers, Pat (Michelle) Deeken, Christopher (Janet) Deeken; son-in-law Jeff DePyper; brother-in-law, Bill Price.

He is preceded in death by his father, Sylvester H. Deeken, mother, Marian E. Deeken, daughter, Amy DePyper, grandson, Avery Deeken; sister, Carol Cahill, brother-in-law, Dan Cahill, brother-in-law, Gary Schnicker, sister, Irene Price, brother-in-law, Greg Marsh. David enjoyed 52 years of marriage with his love Julie. Together they raised 5 children and 13 grandchildren; David cherished every moment with his family and was forever heartbroken at the loss of his daughter Amy 2 1/2 years ago. He was a Union Glazier for 45 years. He enjoyed sports and was a member of the high school football team. After high school, David proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. After his service, he helped form the Marine Corp Detachment 1405 of Troy, Missouri. His passions were duck hunting, home projects, fishing, gardening and watching his grandchildren perform in sports, dance and band. He was a father to anyone who needed one and everyone smiles when they think of him. He left a legacy of unconditional love, gratitude and service to God! He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation was held Saturday 9, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Troy, Missouri.

A funeral was held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Troy, Missouri.

Memorials may be made in the form of donations to St. Vincent Depaul at Scred Heart in Troy, Missouri, Bread for Life Food Pantry in Troy, Missouri, or Donor's Choice in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Bos 248, Wentzville, MO. 63385. Published in Lincoln County Newspaper Group from Feb. 9 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary