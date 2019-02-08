Home

Gladys "Faye" Jenkins


1936 - 2019
Gladys "Faye" Jenkins
Gladys "Faye" Jenkins passed away on February 3rd, 2019. She was born on May 5th, 1936.
She was survived by 5 children, Rodney 63 of Missouri, Ralph 62 of Illinois, Roxanna 61 of Missouri, Russell 59 of Arkansas, and Rebecca 54 of Missouri. 11 Grandchildren Jamie Jenkins, Joshua Jenkins, Amanda Wilburn, Ronald Lowe, Jennifer Lowe, Kevin Jenkins, Cassandra Jenkins, Stephanie Tate, Russell Jenkins II, Kristin Zinselmeier, and Ralph Jenkins II.
24 Great grandchildren, and 1 Great great daughter Aubry Renee Wilburn.
Published in Lincoln County Newspaper Group from Feb. 9 to Feb. 18, 2019
