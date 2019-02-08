Miss Norma J. McCarty, 84, of Hawk Point, MO, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. She was born on April 25, 1934 at home in Hawk Point to John W. and Rebecca (Downing) McCarty. Norma grew up with eight siblings. She attended the local schools and after her formal education, she began working at Lincoln County Medical Center in Troy. Norma first worked in the hospital cafeteria and then helped in the laundry dept. After many years of dedicated service, she retired in 1996. Some of her pastimes included tending to her vegetable garden, doing crossword puzzles and word finds, and playing cards. Norma would get excited when she was the winner of all card games. She also loved to play croquet while at the McCarty family reunions, and had a competitive nature. Norma was a lovely person who was adamant about God's help in her life and was a witness to many other people. She was a member of the Hawk Point Baptist Church.

Norma is survived by her brother, Jim and his wife Margaret McCarty of Louisiana; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Daniel McCarty, Harold McCarty, William McCarty, Robert McCarty and her three sisters: Marguerite Wood, Mary Lou Moeller and Kathryn Busse.

Visitation was held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone Street, Troy, MO, 63379, (636)-528-8244, [email protected]

A funeral service was held at 1:00p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the McCoy-Blossom Funeral Home & Crematory in Troy. Rev. James Huffman officiated. Interment followed in the Hawk Point City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: David McCarty, John McCarty, Terry McCarty, Harold Ralph McCarty, Homer Busse, Jimmie Wood and honorary pallbearers: Dennis McCarty, Gary McCarty and Mark McCarty.

Memorials may be made to: Options for Women (a counseling service for pregnant women to choose life) c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Home & Crematory, Troy location.

Published in Lincoln County Newspaper Group from Feb. 9 to Feb. 18, 2019