|
|
Ellis Richard (Rick) Burns II, a loving father, son, brother and uncle, died on April 22, 2019 in Brookfield, Missouri. He was 49. Rick grew up on his family farm in Linneus. After graduating from Brookfield R-III High School, he worked on the family farm before moving to California to work as a salesman. Returning to Brookfield to work for Smithfield Farms, Rick was a member of FFA and the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookfield. Rick is survived by his daughter Akina Breanna Burns, father Ellis Burns, sisters Donna Christy Casebolt and husband Brian Casebolt, Laurie Burns and Julie Burns, nieces Jordan and Rachel Rittenhouse, Isabella and Grace Debono, nephews Joel Rittenhouse, Jake Debono and Matthew, Joshua and Michael Casebolt, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Rick was preceded in death by his mother Jeanne A (Buckley) Burns, his grandparents Phillip and Myrtle Buckley and Alpha and Mildred Burns. Rick and his mother, Jeanne A (Buckley) Burns, have been reunited. Memorial services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. Visitation at 3:00 p.m. A small family gathering at the Catholic School in Brookfield following. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Michael's Cemetery (for the cemetery maintenance fund) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Published in Linn County Leader on Apr. 25, 2019