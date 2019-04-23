Home

Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
William Buckley
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
3030 N. Amidon
Wichita, KS
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
St. Jude Catholic Church
3030 N. Amidon
Wichita, KS
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
409 S. Kansas Ave.
Marceline, MO
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
409 S. Kansas Ave.
Marceline, MO
William "Butch" Buckley III

William "Butch" Buckley III, age 76, Retired Aviation Stress Engineer, passed away, April 18, 2019. Bill grew up on his family farm in Marceline. After graduating from the University of Missouri, he eventually became an independent contractor in the aviation industry. Over the years, he worked all over the United States and made many friends along the way. One of his favorite hobbies was flying small planes.

He is survived by his daughters, Erin Buckley (Marco Tilma) and Candace (Patrick) Mahoney; brother, Edward Lee (Kathy) Buckley; 6 grandchildren, Aidyn Tilma, Madeleine Tilma, Kathryn (Joseph Walton) Mahoney, Phillip (Miranda) Mahoney, Cherilyn Mahoney and Melissa Mahoney; great granddaughter, Cara Walton. He is preceded in death by his parents, William James, II and Selma (Anderson) Buckley.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM with Mass following at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline. Burial will be in the Wyandotte Cemetery in rural Bucklin. A memorial has been established in his name with Wyandotte Cemetery Care Fund c/o Leroy Miller, 923 N. Chestnut St., Marceline, MO 64658. Arrangements under the direction of Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline.
Published in Linn County Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
