Alan George BOWERS

Alan George BOWERS
Of Watton, passed away at home on 8th April 2019 following a short illness, aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Myrtle and father to Glen, Roger and Zena, much loved father-in-law to Sarah, Stephen and Rhonda, dear grandad to Alice, Lydia, Matthew and Grace. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 24th April at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent c/o W.C. Littleproud & Son, Family Funeral Directors, Hale Road, Bradenham, Norfolk, IP25 7RA. At Alan's request please wear a touch of colour.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 12, 2019
