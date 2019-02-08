Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
More Obituaries for Alan JANZ
Alan JANZ

Notice Condolences

Alan JANZ Notice
JANZ
Alan
Passed away peacefully, on the 4th February 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Thirza, father of Stephen (deceased), Ali, Jane, Cheryl and Karen. Grandad to Emma, Kris, Simon, David, Matthew, Darren, Cathryn, Bex, Tazmin and Jamaal and great-grandad to all his great-grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 26th February, 2019 at 10.45 am. Bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK, may be made at the service or sent via our website www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 8, 2019
