CROMPTON
Anne (formerly MILNER)
Aged 72, died in Heacham on 5th March 2019 after a short illness. Her husband Dennis and her children, Tony, Richard, Kate and Fay would like to thank the hospice at home team at Tapping House for their support. The funeral service and burial took place at St Mary's Heacham on 20th March and the family would like to thank everyone who came to celebrate Anne's life. She will be greatly missed. Donations to Tapping House are gratefully received (via Eric W Witton Funeral Directors, Heacham).
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 12, 2019