Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Anthony BOON

Anthony BOON Notice
BOON
Anthony William
'Tony'
Peacefully, on the 26th April, 2019, at home, aged 83 years, of Clenchwarton. Dearly loved husband of Beryl, much loved dad of Teresa, Robert, Amanda and Martin. A dear father-in- law and a much loved grandfather of nine grandchildren and great-grandfather of six grandchildren. A dear brother of Carol. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 14th May, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 3, 2019
