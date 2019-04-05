Home

Audrey BARKER

Audrey BARKER Notice
BARKER
Audrey (Aud)
Passed away March 23rd 2019 at Addenbrookes Hospital, after a lengthy illness, aged 75, of Terrington St Clement. Much loved wife, mum, nan and great nan. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd April at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to QEH Charitable Fund, may be made at the service, or sent c/o AJ Coggles Family Funeral Directors , 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 5, 2019
