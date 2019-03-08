Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bertie Horace BOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertie Horace BOND

Notice Condolences

Bertie Horace BOND Notice
BOND
Bertie Horace
Peacefully on 25th February 2019, at his home in Denver. Bertie Horace passed away aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Hilda (deceased) A much loved dad and grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 11th March at 4.00pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House can be made at the service or sent to RH Bond Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.