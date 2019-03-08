|
BOND
Bertie Horace
Peacefully on 25th February 2019, at his home in Denver. Bertie Horace passed away aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Hilda (deceased) A much loved dad and grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 11th March at 4.00pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House can be made at the service or sent to RH Bond Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 8, 2019